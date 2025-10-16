Brit Hume Praises Zohran Mamdani: A 'Big Talent'

Fox News political analyst Brit Hume praised Zohran Mamdani's political acumen and overall likeability after his lengthy interview with Fox News host Martha McCallum.

Mamdani sat for over twenty minutes on Fox News and fielded a multitude of questions from it's afternoon anchor on Wednesday and came out looking very good.

HUME: This guy is, he may be evasive, he may be a socialist, President Trump thinks he's a communist, but he is he is a big talent.

And the striking thing about him is not only that he's you know, he's polished and articulate, but he's very disarming. You know he's got this ready smile, and he seems so easygoing and friendly and affable.

I think it's hard for the labels put on him as an extremist to stick, but when you start to examine his positions, there's a lot of the same old same old that we've heard many times from the left.

You know, tax the rich and free buses and free this and free that.

It hasn't worked out very well in the past, it probably wouldn't again, but at the moment he looks like he's on a glide path to be the mayor.