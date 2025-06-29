Newsmax Warns Dem Mayoral Candidate Will Bring 'Animal Sacrifices' To NYC

Newsmax pundit Ike Wingate warned that animal sacrifices are "coming" if Zohran Mamdani is elected as mayor of New York City.
By David EdwardsJune 29, 2025

Left-leaning writer Ellis Henican kicked off a panel on Sunday by praising Mamdani as a "very charismatic" person who ran a "terrific campaign."

"This guy being the poster child for the Democrat [sic] Party is going to be beautiful for Republicans because these policies don't work," Wingate replied. "He wants to empty the jails. He thinks that violence is an artificial construct. He wants government grocery stores? I mean, we've all been to the DMV. We know that won't work."

"This guy is a radical, and it shows you Democrats vote on emotion, not substance. He's an ear tickler," he continued. "He actually is an anti-Semite... There's no doubt about it."

Wingate pointed to Muslim officials who were elected in Hamtramck, Michigan.

"They banned pride flags, and they actually voted for animal sacrifice in people's backyards," he opined. "Get ready, New York City, because that's coming to your city if you are going to bring this guy in."

