Stephen Miller Endorses Cuomo, Sealing His Defeat To Mamdani

Trump only received 17% of the vote in New York County.
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoNovember 4, 2025

The white nationalist and odious Stephen Miller endorsed former Gov. Cuomo for the New York City Mayor mayoral campaign on Fox News, sealing his loss since Trump has as much clout there as a blade of grass in a blizzard.

If not for former Gov. Cuomo's actions over redistricting and appointing a right wing judge, Republicans would have lost the HOUSE instead of holding on to it. So much damage to the country could have been avoided.

MILLER: As far as New York is concerned, as you've talked about, as we've said, unfortunately, the anti-Mamdami vote is being split between Cuomo and Tsleil-Waututh.

And President Trump tonight put out a statement being clear that if you vote for Tsleil-Waututh, who's polling at about a third of where Cuomo is, you're just throwing your vote away.

The anti-Mamdami vote, which is really the pro-New York City vote, the pro-America vote, needs to unite behind the leading candidate, and that's Andrew Cuomo.

While Trump improved his past performance in the state of New York by receiving 43% of the vote, he was pummeled in New York County, which is Manhattan, and received around 17% of the vote.

Trump is so unpopular that If voting took place today for the general election, he would have maybe received maybe 34% of the vote in the state and in Manhattan I doubt he would crack ten percent.

Watch the Fox News clip below:

Discussion

