Andrew Cuomo's Cringe Post Targeting Mamdani Goes Down In Flames

This isn't the flex he thinks it is.
Credit: Diana Robinson/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardAugust 10, 2025

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was mocked over a cringeworthy tweet aimed at New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. It appears that the 69-year-old mayoral candidate and his brother, Chris Cuomo, 55, are trying their hands at shitposting on the Bad App. Both siblings appear to have narcissistic traits.

For example, Andrew Cuomo tweeted, "In case you forgot, I’m Andrew Cuomo, son of Mario, grandson of Andrea. Welcome to the heavyweight bout,
@ZohranKMamdani. This is a two man race. You look tired already. It’s just the second round."

What a manly man! I'm sure the 33-year-old frontrunner is shaking in his shoes. Mamdani defeated Cuomo and others in the Democratic primary, and his polling numbers aren't too shabby, holding a double-digit lead over Cuomo, the latter of whom is openly discussing his nepotism.

Unsurprisingly, Cuomo's tweet went down faster than Kimberly Guilfoyle at a party for donors.

We don't need more sex pests with a penchant for portraying themselves as an alpha-male in elected office, and he failed to disclose how many nursing home residents died during the height of the pandemic.

Mamdani, in contrast, advocates for affordable rents in New York City, fare-free buses, free childcare for every New Yorker aged 6 weeks to 5 years, and taxes on big corporations and the wealthy, among other measures. Yeah, go with that guy, New York.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.

