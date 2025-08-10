Andrew Cuomo's Cringe Post Targeting Mamdani Goes Down In Flames

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was mocked over a cringeworthy tweet aimed at New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. It appears that the 69-year-old mayoral candidate and his brother, Chris Cuomo, 55, are trying their hands at shitposting on the Bad App. Both siblings appear to have narcissistic traits.

For example, Andrew Cuomo tweeted, "In case you forgot, I’m Andrew Cuomo, son of Mario, grandson of Andrea. Welcome to the heavyweight bout,

@ZohranKMamdani. This is a two man race. You look tired already. It’s just the second round."

What a manly man! I'm sure the 33-year-old frontrunner is shaking in his shoes. Mamdani defeated Cuomo and others in the Democratic primary, and his polling numbers aren't too shabby, holding a double-digit lead over Cuomo, the latter of whom is openly discussing his nepotism.

Unsurprisingly, Cuomo's tweet went down faster than Kimberly Guilfoyle at a party for donors.

Very weird to tweet, in case you forgot, my daddy was important!!!! We didn’t forget, Andrew. It’s the only reason we know you. https://t.co/00yCl5OGqO — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 8, 2025

“In case you forgot, I’m a nepo baby!” https://t.co/9llQCr3DNP — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 8, 2025

Feels like a parody account at this point. https://t.co/yEcIyiJKiM — Rebecca Katz (@RebeccaKKatz) August 8, 2025

Strong "don't you know who I am? I want to talk to your manager" vibes https://t.co/4XYUectcKf — ReallyFatiguedHuman (@HumanSoTired) August 9, 2025

“I am not just a sex pest I am also a nepo baby and don’t you DARE forget it”… https://t.co/3iNKUJYCjs — Nick (@NickB1016) August 9, 2025

Oh yeah? Well my name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions, loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius, father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next. https://t.co/nQrlSFYS0k — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) August 9, 2025

Technically, this is a rematch. You got knocked out in the first fight. https://t.co/Ls6HMmpDhn — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 8, 2025

We don't need more sex pests with a penchant for portraying themselves as an alpha-male in elected office, and he failed to disclose how many nursing home residents died during the height of the pandemic.

Mamdani, in contrast, advocates for affordable rents in New York City, fare-free buses, free childcare for every New Yorker aged 6 weeks to 5 years, and taxes on big corporations and the wealthy, among other measures. Yeah, go with that guy, New York.