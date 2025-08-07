New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked NewsNation host Chris Cuomo after he posted a deepfake video of her, which was labeled as a "parody 100% made with AI." Cuomo later deleted the tweet that criticized Democrats, which included the fake video featuring a phony rant on the House floor about Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad. And the House isn't even in session.

In the fake video, the AI version of AOC says that beauty “is defined by the number of victim groups of which you are a member” and that “skinny, attractive, blonde-haired, blue-eyed, cisgender women descend from the slave-daddy oppressors of this nation.”

"Sydney Sweeney looks like an Aryan goddess, and the American Eagle jeans campaign is blatant Nazi propaganda," the clip says. "I mean, fuck. Watching that sultry little temptress squeeze into a Canadian tuxedo three sizes too small with her bouncy little funbags on the screen staring at you, piercing through the core of your soul with those ocean-blue eyes that could resurrect the Führer from his grave in Argentina, is something that should alarm every American citizen because in America, beauty is not defined by whiteness."

"Oh no, it is defined by the number of victim groups of which you are a member, skinny, attractive, blonde-haired, blue-eyed cisgender women descend from the slave daddy oppressors of this nation," it continued. "And any man who cranks one out while thinking about a woman like this probably hates Black people, probably hates gay people, and they certainly hate the diversity of our great nation."

"So I say, instead of simping for the Sidneys, we should be celebrating the Shaniquas. Instead of worshipping the hot, straight blonde, what about the obese alpha?" the deepfake adds. "People with blue hair. They need love, too. And to all the haters who say companies that go woke go broke, I’d rather be poor than a fucking Nazi."

Cuomo responded to the blatantly fake video, saying, “Nothing about Hamas or people burning jews' cars. But the Sweeney jeans ad? Deserved time on the floor of Congress? What happened to this party? Fight for small business …not for small culture wars.”

Here is the deepfake AOC video that Chris Cuomo deleted.

Instead of offering a sincere apology after he was called out, Cuomo doubled down on stupid.

“This is a deepfake, dude,” she shot back. “Please use your critical thinking skills. At this point, you’re just reposting Facebook memes and calling it journalism.”

This is a deepfake dude. Please use your critical thinking skills. At this point you’re just reposting Facebook memes and calling it journalism — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2025

“You are correct,” he tweeted without tagging AOC. “That was a deepfake (but it really does sound like you). Thank you for correcting. But now to the central claim: show me you calling on Hamas to surrender or addressing the bombing of a car in st louis belonging to the IDF American soldier?…dude?”

AOC jumped back in:

I’m going to assume you were trying to reply to me and burped this tweet into the ether instead.



You seem to struggle with knowing how to write an apology.



Do you need help? Maybe you should call someone. https://t.co/bkbiWKxbpi — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 7, 2025

Others mocked Cuomo, too.

It doesn’t auger well for our societal AI future if a professional news anchor gets tricked by a video that has a “100% parody” watermark. https://t.co/kPtbkNafeM — Tim Miller (@Timodc) August 6, 2025

Hi Chris, I'm calling from Saguache County jail. Your nephew was just arrested and needs $100,000 for bail. Please provide me with your credit card number otherwise he will be staying the night here. — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 6, 2025

Helpful tips for Chris: Learn punctuation, and if something is labeled as "parody," it's not real.. We hope that helps!