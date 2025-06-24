Will Zohran Mamdani Pull Off A Win In Today's NYC Dem Primary?

New Yorkers are headed to the polls today in a primary election that is both likely to decide the city’s next mayor and blaze a new trail in national Democratic politics. Via the Guardian:

The race pits two drastically different Democrats against one another. Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist endorsed by the progressive wing of the Democratic party, is the main challenger to Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who has been backed by the party’s centrists and billionaire donors.

Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment, was the clear frontrunner earlier in the year. But Mamdani has enjoyed a meteoric surge in polls in recent weeks, and could benefit from the primary’s ranked-choice voting system.

Voters can rank five candidates in order of preference, and a poll released on Monday showed Mamdani winning the primary after multiple rounds of counting. Last week, Mamdani announced he was “cross-endorsing” with Brad Lander, a fellow progressive who was recently arrested by Ice agents while visiting an immigration court.

[...] A survey released last week found that 60% of 18-34-year-olds ranked Mamdani first, compared to just 10% for Cuomo.

Mamdani has run on a progressive platform, promising to freeze rent and make buses free citywide, and his campaign has been propelled by a social media following that dwarfs his rivals’. He was endorsed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at an event attended by thousands of people in June, and has also won the backing of Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator.