UPSET: Zohran Mamdani Wins Decisively In NYC Dem Primary

"A life of dignity should not be reserved for a fortunate few," the candidate said in his victory speech.
By Susie MadrakJune 25, 2025

Zohran Mamdani, the state lawmaker whose progressive platform and campaign trail charisma galvanized younger voters, beat the pants off establishment choice and sex pest Andrew M. Cuomo in the Democratic primary for NYC mayor last night. Via the New York Times:

Mr. Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist from Queens, tapped into a current of anxiety around New York City’s growing affordability crisis. His joyful campaign brought new voters into the fold who rejected the scandal-scarred Mr. Cuomo’s ominous characterizations of the city and embraced an economic platform that included everything from free bus service and child care to publicly owned grocery stores.

The outcome was not official, and even assuming Mr. Mamdani gains the nomination, he faces an unusually competitive general election in November.

Still, Mr. Mamdani declared victory at a rally early Wednesday in Queens, pledging to be a “mayor for every New Yorker” and framing his win as part of a movement powered by volunteers.

“Tonight we made history,” he said. “In the words of Nelson Mandela, it always seems impossible until it is done. My friends, we have done it.”

The Democratic establishment came together to stop him, and it didn't work. Democrats should look out, change is coming.

Here's a rare midweek alicublog entry -- about Zohran Mamdani, his victory last night, and what it may portend. (Special guest appearance by ragin' Rod Dreher!) alicublog.blogspot.com/2025/06/you-...

Roy Edroso (@edroso.bsky.social) 2025-06-25T11:05:34.756Z

Zohran Mamdani — 43.5

Andrew Cuomo — 36.4

THIS is what democracy looks like!

John Nichols (@nicholsuprising.bsky.social) 2025-06-25T10:25:18.968Z

'This Is A Disaster!': Conservatives Are Totally Freaking Out Over Zohran Mamdani

flip.it/bwsL-P

Greed Apocalypse (@juanmunoz.bsky.social) 2025-06-25T10:49:40.550Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon