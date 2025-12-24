PeeWee Goebbels Demands 60 Minutes 'Fire Them All'

Boy, I don't know how 60 Minutes could have run their story on the human rights abuses and torture at the CECOT prison without including a diatribe like this one from ghoul Stephen Miller.

Miller ran to his safe space on Fox not "news" this Tuesday. Jesse Watters Primetime guest host Charlie Hurt asked him about Bari Weiss spiking the story at the last minute, and the backlash from Sharyn Alfonsi and others working at CBS over Weiss interfering in the show's lineup for political reasons.

Miller started by pretending he didn't remember whether or not CBS contacted him for comment on the story before launching this attack on the network for daring to cover the treatment of the prisoners and basically saying they all deserved to be tortured because they're bad people. Never mind the innocent people they rounded up, or that torturing prisoners, whether they're guilty or not, is illegal.

HURT: All right, so I gotta ask you about this, because I know that you've been really enjoying watching this whole kerfuffle over at 60 Minutes over their package on the CECOT prisons, and you actually have somebody from the outside, new, who's trying to actually act like an adult over at 60 Minutes and say, hey, wait a minute, you failed to talk to the administration, you failed to put in any sort of context whatsoever for the story, and so she's decided to pause the story and now there's an open revolt at 60 Minutes. First of all, were you contacted about this package? And were you, and what do you make of all of it? MILLER: Well, I don't remember anybody reaching out to me. Of course, as you know, people put things into comms, inboxes, you know, general feedback, comments, but I don't remember getting anything. But more fundamentally, this is another pathetic 60 Minutes hatchet job. They're trying to tell sob stories about Tren de Aragua gang members who drill holes in people's hands, who rape and murder little girls. This is the gang that kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and murdered Jocelyn Nungaray. Remember her, that precious 12-year-old girl from Texas who was taken from her mom and went through horrors none of us can even imagine? And you have... you have these 60 Minutes producers who are living in comfort and security in their West End condos, trying to make us feel sympathetic for these monsters? Have you seen the tattoos, the face tattoos, the body tattoos on these killers? Would one 60 Minutes producer or writer agree to spend 30 minutes? I'll make a deal. We will pick someone at random that we sent to CECOT, just a random lottery drawing, and they will spend one day overnight, in your apartment. Who was taking that deal at 60 Minutes? Nobody! Because they know that these are monsters who got exactly what they deserved. Because under President Trump, we are not going to let little girls get raped and murdered anymore. And every one of those producers at 60 Minutes engaged in this revolt, fire them. Clean house, fire them. That's what I say, Charlie. HURT: And yet somehow they're the compassionate ones and you're the mean ones, but we're glad you're the mean ones and getting the job done. Very much appreciated.

Maybe Miller should demand the release of all of the Epstein files if he's worried about aiding and abetting people who rape and murder little girls.