Thank Canada: '60 Minutes' Story Streamed Online, Goes Viral

The corporate lackeys at CBS News cannot be happy with this development, as their planned last-minute self-censorship has now gone badly awry. Ironically, many more people will view their pulled story than had they just broadcast it as normal on their old legacy platform.

Source: CNN

CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss decided to shelve a planned “60 Minutes” story titled “Inside CECOT,” creating an uproar inside CBS, but the report has reached a worldwide audience anyway.

On Monday, some Canadian viewers noticed that the pre-planned “60 Minutes” episode was published on a streaming platform owned by Global TV, the network that has the rights to “60 Minutes” in Canada.

The preplanned episode led with correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi’s story — the one that Weiss stopped from airing in the US because she said it was “not ready.”

Several Canadian viewers shared clips and summaries of the story on social media, and within hours, the videos went viral on platforms like Reddit and Bluesky.

“Watch fast,” one of the Canadian viewers wrote on Bluesky, predicting that CBS would try to have the videos taken offline.