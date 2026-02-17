Trump White House Dishonored President’s Day With A Hideous Post

It was all about President Pu**y Grabber hunting for revenge and nothing about our country’s founding or history.
Trump White House Dishonored President's Day With A Hideous Post
Credit: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound Ellen
February 17, 2026

President’s Day is supposed to honor all our nation’s presidents, especially that of George Washington, for whom the holiday was originally named. Yes, it’s a big shopping day, but “Museums, libraries, and historic sites use the day to host educational programs, reenactments and talks about Washington, Lincoln, and the presidency more broadly,” NBC New York says.

Leave it to the malignant narcissist’s and sexual predator’s White House to make it all about Trump and with a mean, predatory spirit.

The New Republic explained that the saying comes from a NewsNation interview in which Trump said the difference between his first and second terms was, “In a way, I was the hunted, and now I’m more of the hunter.” He said he had been “hunted by these horrible people” and went on to brag about getting revenge on them.

George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and probably every other dead president – including Richard Nixon – must be rolling in their graves at this awful person inhabiting and literally destroying our White House now. The living former presidents must be disgusted, too.

