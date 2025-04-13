Oldest Sitting President's Physical Exam Lasts A Whopping Five Hours

We have questions! Handsome old Joe Biden's physical exam took 2.5 hours in 2024.
Oldest Sitting President's Physical Exam Lasts A Whopping Five Hours
Credit: Michael Vadon/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardApril 13, 2025

According to the co-president's official schedule, he arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington at 11 AM and did not leave until 3:45 PM. Now, that's weird since handsome old Joe Biden's physical exam lasted about 2.5 hours in 2024. Donald is the oldest sitting President in history.

Ronny Jackson, the former presidential physician for Donald Trump, became known after he gushed about Donald's health during a briefing, touting the obese then-president's "good genes," how he did "exceedingly well" on his cognitive test, and his "excellent" cardiac health.

"I told the President that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old," Jackson claimed.

On Monday, Donald went to Truth Social to say that he had "never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!"

Sure thing, Spanky.

Trump's physical took nearly five hours today.

According to the president's official schedule, Trump arrived at Walter Reed at 11 a.m. and didn't leave until 3:45 p.m. For comparison, Joe Biden's physical exam lasted about 2.5 hours last year.

Molly Ploofkins (@mollyploofkins.bsky.social) 2025-04-11T23:10:19.838Z

Today is Trump's annual Walter Reed physical exam. Affter extensive physical probing, further tests reveal the malignant growth🤣🖕😂💯💙✌️

Dingle Berry...✌️💙👍 I post shit you otherwise wouldn't. 😝✌️ (@opodo56.bsky.social) 2025-04-11T14:57:14.578Z

Trump says he aced his physical and cognitive exams today.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-04-12T00:07:26.335Z

Come on, cholesterol, do your thing! I said what I said.

