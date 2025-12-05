Of Course Trump Just Renamed The US Institute Of Peace After Himself

After gutting the US Institute of Peace last year, Donald Trump’s name has been installed on the building and signage around the independent agency. Trump previously slashed its funding and seized control of the building.

Trump is still not going to get the Nobel Peace Prize, considering the coveted awards aren't usually bestowed on leaders who blow up boats all willy-nilly in international waters. And the administration changed the Department of Defense's name to the Department of War.

Still, Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted on the Bad App that "President Trump will be remembered by history as the President of Peace. It's time our State Department display that," while sharing the State Department's post calling Trump "the greatest dealmaker in our nation's history."

"Welcome to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace," It added. "The best is yet to come."

CNN reports:

The Trump administration has essentially shuttered the institute, which works to resolve conflict and was created by Congress in 1984. The administration’s budget request for the next fiscal year called for the elimination of federal funding for USIP. USIP is not a federal agency, and it owns and manages its headquarters. The administration’s takeover of the institute, including its building and assets, has been the subject of extensive litigation. In March, officials at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) attempted to forcibly obtain access to the building, before returning days later accompanied by police. The administration fired most of USIP’s board in March. Employees were terminated in July, after initially receiving termination notices in late March. “Renaming the USIP building adds insult to injury,” George Foote, counsel for former USIP leadership and staff, said in a statement Wednesday.

“A federal judge has already ruled that the government’s armed takeover was illegal. That judgment is stayed while the government appeals, which is the only reason the government continues to control the building. The rightful owners will ultimately prevail and will restore the U.S. Institute of Peace and the building to their statutory purposes,” Foote added.

You know he wants to name the Kennedy Center after himself:

Trump: "There's a big event on Friday at the Trump-Kennedy Center-- op -- excuse me, at the Kennedy Center" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-04T18:55:37.852Z

Hey, Democrats, when y'all get back in power, can you please destroy the ballroom, clean out the evil spirits in the White House with sage, restore the Kennedy Center to its rightful glory, redo Jackie Kennedy's rose garden, replace all of the toilets (destroy the old ones with fire) and we'd really love to see a few of these alleged people standing in front of the Hague, OK? Thank you for your attention to the matter!