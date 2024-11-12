Will DeSantis Get Himself Appointed To Fill Marco Rubio's Seat?

Forget that occasionally sane Marco Rubio we've caught glimpses of, he will completely fold to Donald Trump as Secretary of State. Do we at least get closer to a Senate majority with his leaving? No, we do not.

Florida Man DeSantis gets to appoint Rubio's temporary Senate replacement. The seat doesn't open until 2028.

Whoever's appointed would serve until a 2026 special election to complete the final two years of Rubio's term - so whoever's appointed has to win again in 2028.

First off the bat, Puddin' Fingers could appoint his wife, Casey "I'm Really Jackie Kennedy" DeSantis, to hold the seat until his term as governor is up.

He could also appoint his lieutenant governor, Jeanette Nunez. That would leave the option of allowing her to appoint him to the Senate seat.

According to CBS News, Attorney General Ashley Moody and former Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva are also in the mix.

What if Trump is only doing this to get Rubio out of that Senate seat because he made a deal with Desantis to appoint Lara, then Trump fires Rubio and kicks him to the curb in a few months? https://t.co/CvCYLtyEe2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 12, 2024

Ron DeSantis administration has 16,000 job openings



That means no services to constituents



Veteran services dept alone is down 34% ..



Hot air does not answer the phone https://t.co/Bx6i4E2Lah — CathyNotToday2😽 (@Cathy2NotToday) November 11, 2024