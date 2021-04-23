Val Demings Says She's 'Seriously Considering' A Run Against DeSantis Or Rubio

Florida Rep. Val Demings, a former Orlando police chief, said she’s “seriously considering” a statewide bid against Sen. Marco Rubio or Gov. Ron DeSantis, boosting Democratic hopes in a battleground state that’s growing increasingly red. Via Politico:

"I've received so many calls and texts and emails, and have been stopped when I'm out and about by people who are asking me that very same question. Matter of fact, they think I should run for statewide office and maybe challenge the governor, or challenge Sen. Rubio next year,” she told POLITICO Thursday. “I'm seriously considering a statewide run. And we'll see what happens."

Though Demings didn’t mention DeSantis by name, those familiar with her thinking say she has been increasingly disturbed with his hard-right style of governance, including an anti-protest bill he recently signed into law.

As a former top police officer and a Black woman, Demings occupies a unique space in the nation’s political dialogue over race and policing, an issue that was brought into sharp focus Tuesday when Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) interrupted her as she criticized Republicans for pretending to support law enforcement when they tried to amend a hate crimes bill to prevent police departments from being defunded.