Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Who, Me? Val Demings Refuses To Answer Whether She's Talked To Biden

The Florida congresswoman sidesteps the question of whether she's being considered for Joe Biden's VP slot.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

It's the silly season again, where the thoughts of talking heads turn to potential VPs. And now that Joe Biden is leading in the delegate count, speculation will be rampant, as this CNN interview with Rep. Val Demings shows:

"All right, Congresswoman. I know I'm not the first person to ask you this and won't be the last, but I trust I'm the one you'll answer here. So what happens if Vice President Biden calls you in a month or two and says, 'Congresswoman, I want you to be my running mate. What's your answer?" John Berman asked.

"John, let me say this. I am endorsing Vice President Biden this morning. I'm very, very excited about that. but he needs to be the nominee. We need to do everything we can to make sure that Vice President Biden is the nominee. So I would just say to you let us keep our eyes on the ball and we will cross that bridge when we get there," Demings said.

"I can't help but notice there wasn't an answer to that question."

"That's absolutely correct."

"So are you ruling out the possibility of being on the ticket?"

"I'm going to do everything that I possibly can to make sure that Vice President Biden is the next president of the United States. If we had four more years of what we currently have, we would not survive. We would not be the country we love."

"Why do you think your name has come up as running mate?"

"I am very humbled by that. I'm the daughter of a maid and a janitor. I think I am a product of the American dream and what can happen when people have opportunities to succeed and to live up to their full potential. And I am just honored and you're right, humbled by people adding my name to that list."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.