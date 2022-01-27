FL Surgeon General Nominee Refuses To Answer Question About Vaccines

There's nothing like a Republican cowering before an autocrat when being asked to tell the truth.

Witness Florida's Surgeon General nominee, Dr. Joseph Lapado, taking a full two minutes to hem and haw in an attempt to answer the simple question of whether or not the COVID vaccines were effective. After all, he's a Ron DeSantis crony, and a fascist like DeSantis would likely send the feds to seize his laptops if Lapado told the truth about science and COVID. Just ask Rebekah Jones.

Here's Florida Senator Laura Book, very clearly asking Dr. Lapado about the effectiveness of COVID vaccines.

BOOK: Do you believe that vaccines in fighting against a pandemic like COVID-19 are effective? LAPADO: Thank you for your question, Senator. So, again, I would say that the question is a scientific one, and it's one that is answered with data. So, the question is informed by data on specific outcomes and specific therapies. So, that's the scientific answer. BOOK: Just a yes or no. Do vaccines work in fighting against COVID-19? Yes or no? LAPADO: Senator, as a scientist, I am compelled to answer the scientific question, and I'd be happy to answer any specific scientific question related to vaccines and COVID-19. BOOK: Scientifically, do the vaccines work against preventing COVID-19? Yes or no? LAPADO: Thank you again, Senator. You know, yes or no questions are not that easy to find in science, so I understand, I think I have clarity about your question at this point. And so what I would say is that the most commonly used vaccine in the United States, which would be the Pfizer product, or the product that was developed by Moderna, have been shown to have relatively high effectiveness for the prevention of hospitalization...

How difficult would it have been for him to tell the truth? They're extremely effective in preventing infection with the initial strains (Alpha and Delta,) and with keeping people from hospitalization and dying with the later strain (Omicron.) See how easy? See how quick? But because he's Republican, hoping to serve in the administration of one of the most regressively anti-science governors, Lapado spent two full minutes pretending it was a difficult question to answer, and that it took some time and rephrasing from Sen. Book to "have clarity" about her question.

EL OH EL.

The rest of the hearing was so much more of this bullsh*t, the entire Democratic delegation walked out. Good for them.