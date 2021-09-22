New FL Surgeon General Wants To Fight Covid With Weight Loss, Fruit

"Hey, I know! We'll hire a black guy with a Harvard degree who's batshit crazy, he'll take the heat, and I'll look presidential by comparison!" I can just imagine the strategy session.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a controversial UCLA medical professor and critic of lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates and other mitigation measures, has been named as Florida's new surgeon general, DeathSantis announced Tuesday. Basically, Lapido's a covid whack job, and if I lived in Florida and had any other place to go, I would get the hell out. Via Ars Technica:

"Florida will completely reject fear as a way of making policies in public health," Ladapo said in a press conference Tuesday after DeSantis announced his appointment. Fear, he said, has "been unfortunately a centerpiece of health policy in the United States ever since the beginning of the pandemic and it's over here. Expiration date: it's done." Florida has been one of the hardest-hit states in the pandemic, particularly amid the current wave driven by the hypertransmissible delta coronavirus variant. In early August, the Sunshine State accounted for 20 percent of all COVID-19 cases occurring in the US. Throughout the wave—which is finally receding in Florida—DeSantis has opposed vaccine mandates and fiercely fought mask mandates in schools. Ladapo appears to share his thinking. In a series of opinion pieces in The Wall Street Journal, Ladapo has argued against mask mandates and vaccine mandates and played up fears about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, which have been found to be remarkably safe as well as effective. Meanwhile, Ladapo has pointed to unproven and ineffective treatments, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, as treatments for COVID-19.

“Doctor shopping is usually a problem associated with drug addicts .... But hyper-partisanship’s a hell of a drug,” @JohnAvlon says as some red states appoint doctors who downplay the risk of Covid-19, despite a high number of deaths and cases. #RealityCheck pic.twitter.com/DPBAGfrOm8 — New Day (@NewDay) September 22, 2021

Ladapo gained notoriety for being a strong advocate of hydroxycloroquine, and wrote 8 editorials on covid for the WSJ. Here is his latest from four days ago, criticizing masks and vaccine mandates. This probably sealed the deal for his appointment. pic.twitter.com/8ADW2IaobL — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 21, 2021

I only had good interactions with Joseph Ladapo when I was at UCLA, and have been shocked by how absolutely atrocious and reckless he has been on the COVID front. — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) September 22, 2021

Horrified to hear that the author of these articles (and many more), Joseph Lapado, will be the new surgeon general of Florida. This is a sad day for our state @FloridaMedical @FLHospitalAssn : https://t.co/IfGU1bGi56 via @WSJOpinion; https://t.co/rtbdFNZjIk — David Goldberg, MD, MSCE (@DrLiver) September 21, 2021

Lapado appeared with Dr Stella Immanuel at the infamous Supreme Court press conference last summer.https://t.co/ISRcTEJbulhttps://t.co/jlS4aAqqvp — TheSenateisthePeople,sire (@jkre1244) September 21, 2021