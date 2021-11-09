Maddow: FL Surgeon General Didn't Treat UCLA Covid Patients

UCLA members of the covid treatment team said he never worked with them.
By Susie MadrakNovember 9, 2021

Rachel Maddow's been looking into the background of Joseph Lapido, Florida's new surgeon general and right-wing media darling.

Turns out while he was writing op-eds about treating covid patients, he wasn't. Treating covid patients, that is. He's not on the work schedules that were shared with her, and none of the small group of doctors who were part of UCLA's covid treatment team remember working with him.

They do say they're "embarrassed" that he was affiliated with their institution.

He seems to have been part of the telemedicine grift set up by America's Frontline Doctors by which they stamped out ivermectin prescriptions.

If he were capable of such a thing, Ron DeSantis should be ashamed of putting this man in charge of Florida's public health system. But, you know, Ron DeSantis.

