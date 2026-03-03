'Peace Will Be Yours': Melania Talks 'Children' At UN After Trump Strikes Iranian School

First Lady Melania Trump told the United Nations that she hoped the children of the world could experience "peace" just days after her husband, the president of the United States, was said to have bombed an Iranian girls' school because of outdated maps.
By David EdwardsMarch 3, 2026

While presiding over the UN Security Council on Monday, Melania Trump made a statement in her "capacity as First Lady of the United States."

"First, my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their heroes, who sacrifice their lives for freedom," she said without referring specifically to the conflict in Iran. "Their bravery and dedication will always be remembered. I extend my earnest wishes for a swift and smooth recovery to all those who have been injured."

"You are in my thoughts and prayers during these challenging times," she continued. "The U.S. stands with all of the children throughout the world. I hope soon peace will be yours."

According to The New Republic, at least 175 people were killed on Saturday when the U.S. bombed Shajarah Tayyebeh, a girls' primary school in Minab, Iran.

