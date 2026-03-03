New CNN Poll On Attacking Iran Is A Disaster For Trump

Trump is now a -16 on the 18-34 demographic from 2024.
By John AmatoMarch 3, 2026

In a new CNN poll, a large majority of Americans are against Trump's attack on Iran, while Trump loses more support from the youth vote, and a huge majority don't believe Trump has an actual plan to handle Iran at all.

CNN's Dana Bash discussed the latest results.

BASH: This is something that is really interesting, though, to look at. Let's put up young voters. The question of whether young voters—this is 18 to 34-year-olds—support these strikes.

Seventy-one percent say that they disapprove.

Generationally, usually it's younger people who don't like war.

We go back and look through time, maybe not World War II, but since World War II.

GUEST: Because the young people are the ones who are going to be on the front lines.

MAGA influencers have been claiming that they have turned young voters into conservatives, but this poll shows very different results.

Trump's competency is also very low since all the actions he has taken after being elected have caused much concern and anxiety.

Discussion

