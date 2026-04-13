Trump's New Poll Numbers On War Are Circling The Bowl

Most Americans feel uncomfortable with the war, with 68 percent worried, 57 percent stressed, and 54 percent angry about the conflict.
By Susie MadrakApril 13, 2026

Trump seems to have a real credibility problem with support for the war. A new poll from CBS News/YouGov, conducted between April 8 and April 10, revealed some damning findings about domestic sentiments over Trump’s war on, showing that more Americans are starting to become fed up with the administration’s antics.

Most Americans feel uncomfortable with the war, with 68 percent worried, 57 percent stressed, and 54 percent angry about the conflict. The poll also found that only 32 percent feel either safe or confident about the conflict. Twenty-nine percent still feel proud about the United States’s role in it.

Americans polled said that the top priorities for the war are to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and its oil access, make sure Iran’s people are safe and free, stop the nation’s nuclear programs, and stop it from threatening other countries.

However, most of those same Americans feel that none of those objectives have been achieved.

Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed said that the U.S. has not yet reopened the Strait of Hormuz, while only nine percent said it has. Another 58 percent said the U.S. has not yet freed Iran’s people, while 49 percent said that Iran’s nuclear program has not been permanently stopped.

A majority of Americans, 55 percent, said that the conflict ending with Iran’s current leadership still in power would be unacceptable, while 59 percent said that the war is going “very or somewhat badly” for the U.S.

New CBS News poll

Trump approval rating: 39% 👍, 61% 👎

Trump approval on handling of
• Economy: 35%
• Inflation: 31%
• Immigration: 44%
• Iran: 36%

Poll finds most Americans take a dim view of the Iran war, believe it’s going badly and don’t think Trump has a clear plan.

Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) 2026-04-12T15:53:41.664Z

Trump BDSM:
Donald: “Humiliate me.”
Melania: “I saw your poll numbers.”

𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@sundaedivine.lol) 2026-04-11T15:26:14.788Z

"Net 40-point negative swing"

George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway.bsky.social) 2026-04-12T17:45:51.044Z

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