Bill Cassidy Goes Down In Flames, Takes Shot At Trump

Yesterday's Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Louisiana went about as expected, with the incumbent Bill Cassidy finishing a humiliating third and not making the runoff. On the way out, he had a few not-so-veiled words for Mr. Trump.

Source: WWLTV

After losing his bid for the GOP nomination in Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race, Sen. Bill Cassidy appeared to take several jabs at President Donald Trump during a blistering concession speech.

Trump quickly celebrated Cassidy’s defeat on Truth Social, writing: “His disloyalty to the man who got him elected is now a part of legend, and it’s nice to see that his political career is OVER!”

Although Cassidy never mentioned Trump by name, the message seemed pretty clear. The two have had a strained relationship since Cassidy voted to convict Trump during his 2021 impeachment trial. In the years since, Trump repeatedly attacked Cassidy online and later endorsed his challenger, Rep. Julia Letlow, who finished first with 44% of the vote and advanced to a runoff against State Treasurer John Fleming, who received 28%.

During the speech, Cassidy seemed to rebuke Trump’s continued claims about the 2020 election. “When you take part in democracy, sometimes things don’t go your way,” Cassidy told supporters. “But you don’t sulk, you don’t complain, and you don’t say the election was stolen.”