Trump Screws Senator Bill Cassidy In A Big Way

Sen. Cassidy screwed the American people by approving RFK Jr. as head of HHS in deference to Trump and now Trump is screwing him in the midterms.
By John AmatoJanuary 19, 2026

Donald Trump may be dissembling in front of our eyes physically and mentally, but he always remembers those whom he believes have wronged him.

Sen. Bill Cassidy was one of the Republicans to vote to impeach Trump after the January 6th insurrection so Trump took to Truth Social to announce his support for Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA) over him in the upcoming Louisiana primary.

ts_anti-cassidy-endorsement

The Louisiana Republican party censured Cassidy in for his vote to impeach Trump back in February of 2021.

Cassidy tried his best to get off of Trump's naughty list, by single-handedly voting to let RFK Jr's nomination out of his committee so Bobby K could become the worst HHS Secretary, a true disaster for the American people.

Cassidy did the right thing back in 2021, but in an effort to appease Von Shitzhispants he allowed an anti-vax worm brain to destroy the CDC, massive government funded medical research programs and the health and safety of all Americans.

You reap what you sow, Senator.

Let's hope Trump's latest endorsement puts the Louisiana Senate seat in play for 2026.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon