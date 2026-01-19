Trump Screws Senator Bill Cassidy In A Big Way

Donald Trump may be dissembling in front of our eyes physically and mentally, but he always remembers those whom he believes have wronged him.

Sen. Bill Cassidy was one of the Republicans to vote to impeach Trump after the January 6th insurrection so Trump took to Truth Social to announce his support for Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA) over him in the upcoming Louisiana primary.

The Louisiana Republican party censured Cassidy in for his vote to impeach Trump back in February of 2021.

Cassidy tried his best to get off of Trump's naughty list, by single-handedly voting to let RFK Jr's nomination out of his committee so Bobby K could become the worst HHS Secretary, a true disaster for the American people.

Cassidy did the right thing back in 2021, but in an effort to appease Von Shitzhispants he allowed an anti-vax worm brain to destroy the CDC, massive government funded medical research programs and the health and safety of all Americans.

You reap what you sow, Senator.

Let's hope Trump's latest endorsement puts the Louisiana Senate seat in play for 2026.