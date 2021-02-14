Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Louisiana Republican Party Censures Cassidy Following Vote To Convict Trump

"Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty," said Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.
By Ed Scarce
5 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

"Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty," said Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

A short, simple declaration that stated the obvious. Cassidy is not up for re-election until 2026 and it's unlikely he'll ever get any help again from the state Republican Party after they voted unanimously to censure him, but I imagine he's fine with that and can sleep with a clear conscience.

Source: CNN

The Louisiana Republican Party swiftly moved Saturday to censure GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy after he voted earlier in the day to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

"The Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana has unanimously voted to censure Senator Bill Cassidy for his vote cast earlier today to convict former President Donald J. Trump on the impeachment charge," the state party said in a statement.

Cassidy was one of only seven GOP senators who joined with all Senate Democrats in voting to convict Trump -- but the 57 guilty votes fell well-short of the 67 needed to convict the former President. Republican Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania joined in voting that Trump was guilty of inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

Cassidy, in a brief statement following his vote Saturday, said: "Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty."

The Republican leader of Louisiana's House Republicans opined:

And here's part of what Cassidy said this morning on This Week.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team