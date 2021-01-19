Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

McConnell Points The Finger At Trump: 'The Mob' Was 'Provoked By The President'

On the eve of his transition from Senate Majority Leader to Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell admits Trump incited a mob to armed insurrection.
By Karoli Kuns
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

On the eve of his transition from Senate Majority Leader to Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell admits Trump incited a mob to armed insurrection. He didn't use the word "incite" because that would be too obvious, but the meaning was clear.

On the final day of his majority leadership, McConnell opened with this: "The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty. The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the President and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like."

This comes after McConnell has said he wants to "purge" Trump from the party, but won't decide on conviction and removal until after he's heard all the evidence.

Still, the word "provoke" isn't that different from "incite." It seems like a signal to me.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team