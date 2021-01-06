LIVE STREAM: Seditious Mob Storming Capitol For Their God Trump

CSPAN live stream added.
LATEST UPDATE: 11:51AM PST:
CURRENT UPDATE: 11:21 AM PST: Pence has been rushed from the Senate Chamber.
Here's another view:
After Trump fired up the foot soldiers, they are trying to storm the Capitol buildings to carry out their sedition in the name of Their Hero.
Here are some scenes from their violent, seditious behavior. Why they aren't being treated like the Black Lives Matter protesters is beyond me.
There are 4 Capitol buildings and the Library of Congress evacuated at the time of this writing.
Law and order? Not so much.
Here's a REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE:
UPDATE: Capitol is on lockdown.
MORE:
UPDATE 2:
UPDATE: Sure looks like someone's serious about invoking the Insurrection Act. Why else would they refuse this?