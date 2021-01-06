LIVE STREAM: Seditious Mob Storming Capitol For Their God Trump

CSPAN live stream added.

LATEST UPDATE: 11:51AM PST:

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

CURRENT UPDATE: 11:21 AM PST: Pence has been rushed from the Senate Chamber.

As @SenatorLankford speaks:



"The Senate will stand in recess until the call of the chair."



"Protesters are in the building." pic.twitter.com/35KgJfVxHM — CSPAN (@cspan) January 6, 2021

Here's another view:

The view from inside the Capitol, where Trump supporters are trying to breach the doors. pic.twitter.com/YiEbuJ3FX6 — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2021

After Trump fired up the foot soldiers, they are trying to storm the Capitol buildings to carry out their sedition in the name of Their Hero.

Here are some scenes from their violent, seditious behavior. Why they aren't being treated like the Black Lives Matter protesters is beyond me.

There are 4 Capitol buildings and the Library of Congress evacuated at the time of this writing.

US Capitol Police have evacuated two buildings on the Hill, the Madison Library of Congress Building and the Cannon House Office Building, where our crew is set up.



Here’s a look at some staffers and press waiting in a hallway in the Longworth House Office Building. pic.twitter.com/MyMlSNqEUt — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters are storming the grounds of the Capitol Building and tearing down fencing. pic.twitter.com/rEBIC9IUJq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

Cannon House office building -- which is massive -- is also being evacuated, per multiple sources.



Capitol police just went door by door, running down hallways. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) January 6, 2021

Situation unfolding at the Capitol right now. The House Cannon office building has also just been evacuated @mkraju reports. https://t.co/gBMmutRSfx — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 6, 2021

Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police.



This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021

I’m in Cannon and have been evacuated. But it doesn’t matter. In less than two hours I will cast my vote rejecting the coup attempt by @realDonaldTrump enablers and accepting the Electoral College votes of Arizona. And there is nothing @POTUS or @GOP traitors can do about it. https://t.co/zfQemZwm9q — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 6, 2021

House GOP staffer tells me private residences on Capitol Hill are now being evacuated by Capitol Police — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021

Everyone is being evacuated from Cannon as well (me included). I spoke w/ a Capitol police officer on my way out who told me a few unidentified packages have been found. He wouldn’t tell me anything else. https://t.co/qWleoYtx8L — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 6, 2021

Law and order? Not so much.

Here's a REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE:

To those storming the Capitol - I am on the House floor and I will not be deterred from upholding my oath, under God, to the Constitution by mob demand. #StandUpForAmerica — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 6, 2021

UPDATE: Capitol is on lockdown.

The US Capitol is now on lockdown. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 6, 2021

MORE:

Capitol Police were trying to push crowd back after they started getting more violent. Lots of people around me shouting, “this is it! take back our House!” and things like that. Captured some images: pic.twitter.com/IYL9TJMWcN — Matt Cohen (@Matt_D_Cohen) January 6, 2021

UPDATE 2:

"FYI - staff in the Senate press gallery just informed us that if protestors storm the Capitol they will usher us into the Senate chamber and lock the door," pooler @alaynatreene sends along to reporters.



Please stay safe all! — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) January 6, 2021

UPDATE: Sure looks like someone's serious about invoking the Insurrection Act. Why else would they refuse this?