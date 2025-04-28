Scott Bessent Makes A Stupid Assumption, Part Infinity

Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed retailers must have restocked their shelves over Trump's tariff wars, so there's no cause for concern for the US consumer.

Huh? What, me worry?

You know what happens when you assume? What about two weeks from now? Retailers are furious over Trump's yo-yo tariffs and the chaos they are causing for their well-being as well as the entire US economy.

We had a COVID supply chain inflationary issue caused by a worldwide pandemic.

Now we have a Trump supply chain inflationary issue caused by a narcissistic fool obsessed with Gilded Age tariffs.

KILMEADE: Are you worried about empty shelves? Because they say that a lot of these supply lines and the cargo ships are being held up. A lot of people are saying turn it around with the tariffs this high. I don't want the product. Are you worried about empty shelves? BESSENT: Not at present. We have some great retailers. I assume they pre-ordered. I think we'll see some elasticities. I think we'll see replacements. And then we will see how quickly the Chinese want to de-escalate.

What happens after today's "present" turns into tomorrow's future? How can a US Treasury Secretary base the outlook for the US economy on a hunch?

Bessent claims China has more to lose that the US does. Ask the working class that, when prices skyrocket and there is no inventory.