Scott Bessent Makes A Stupid Assumption, Part Infinity

Trump's dummy Treasury Secretary assumes companies restocked their shelves because of their tariffs.
By John AmatoApril 28, 2025

Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed retailers must have restocked their shelves over Trump's tariff wars, so there's no cause for concern for the US consumer.

Huh? What, me worry?

You know what happens when you assume? What about two weeks from now? Retailers are furious over Trump's yo-yo tariffs and the chaos they are causing for their well-being as well as the entire US economy.

We had a COVID supply chain inflationary issue caused by a worldwide pandemic.

Now we have a Trump supply chain inflationary issue caused by a narcissistic fool obsessed with Gilded Age tariffs.

KILMEADE: Are you worried about empty shelves? Because they say that a lot of these supply lines and the cargo ships are being held up. A lot of people are saying turn it around with the tariffs this high.

I don't want the product. Are you worried about empty shelves?

BESSENT: Not at present.

We have some great retailers.

I assume they pre-ordered.

I think we'll see some elasticities. I think we'll see replacements.

And then we will see how quickly the Chinese want to de-escalate.

What happens after today's "present" turns into tomorrow's future? How can a US Treasury Secretary base the outlook for the US economy on a hunch?

Bessent claims China has more to lose that the US does. Ask the working class that, when prices skyrocket and there is no inventory.

Not a single international cargo ship at the Port of Seattle. The port is dead. The last ship from China will dock at a West coast port on the 29th, and the last Chinese ship will dock on the East coast around May 10th. After that, there will be no more shipments arriving from China. We’re screwed.

Lizzy Tish (@lizzy-tish.bsky.social) 2025-04-27T03:36:25.529Z

