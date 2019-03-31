Watching Fox News Makes You Stupid, Part The Infinity

Um...

The news that Donald Trump has decided to cut aid to three Central American countries (Honduras, Guatamala and El Salvador--all troubled nations from which many in the migrant caravans crossing through Mexico came) got translated to the geniuses at Fox News as "3 Mexican countries".

Because all those brown people are all the same? Obviously, to the Fox News viewer, they're all just "those Mexicans crossing the border."

For the record, Mexico is only one country and is not one of the countries being targeted by Trump's stupid and backwards policy.

h/t Bad Fox Graphics on Twittter