2024 Crookie Awards: Hire Of The Year (Not Trump's Cabinet)

So much has happened this year, it's hard to believe it was just last March that NBC hired and fired former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.

NBC News has hired former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel to serve as an on-air commentator, meaning that NBC News just hired a key figure in former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, according to NBC News. McDaniel left the RNC after losing Trump’s favor, only to be welcomed into the warmer waters of television punditry. NBC News’ Carrie Budoff Brown announced the hiring of the former RNC chair to the network, writing in a memo to staff, “It couldn’t be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna’s on the team."

The hire was SO BAD even Chuck Todd condemned it, saying on the air to Kristen Welker (who had to "interview" McDaniel AFTER finding out about the hire):

TODD: You got put into an impossible situation, booking this interview and then all of a sudden the rug [is] pulled out from under you... you find out she’s being paid to show up. That is unfortunate for this program.

Driftglass summed it up:

And please, do not come to me, all sweaty with tears in your eyes asking, "Sir, sir, how could Liberal NBC/MSNBC do such a thing?" Because you and I both know that they do this sort of thing all the time. The NBC/MSNBC Republican Reputation Laundromat never closes. It's practically their business model.

She lasted four whole days.

Cesar Conde, head of NBC, has issued an official statement. In it, he writes, "I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor." He goes on to "personally apologize" to the team "who felt we let them down," saying that he personally approved the hire on the recommendation of members of the leadership team. This suggests that the "leadership team" doesn't watch their own news network and had no clue that McDaniel was part of the conspiracy to send fake elector slates in to steal the 2020 election.

Media Matters can explain that!

NBC News executives can perhaps be forgiven for these repeated oversights, though. After all, the network laid off dozens of its news staffers in January, so maybe there aren’t enough researchers around to dig into the network’s own coverage of its newest contributor."

And the suits upstairs at "our librul TV" continue to fail us. And for showing their ass so blatantly in 2024, they win this Crookie Award:

