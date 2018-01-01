Crookie Of The Year: The Republican Congress

By Frances Langum
Crookie Of The Year: The Republican Congress

Please note that President Stupid was blocked from competing in this year's awards because no one wanted to write one single word remembering him for posterity. That is all.

But we will never, ever forget the Republican Congress, any more than you forget the person who kidnapped your kid.

Because for many of us, that's what these jackasses did. They held our children, their health insurance, their schooling, their ability to hope for their country, their right even to LIVE with some of us without fear of deportation, hostage.

And when a few hundred of them were able to get their sh*t together just once to vote our health insurance away? They held a Rose Garden beer blast with Dear Leader to clap for him.

May they all rot in hell. And in the meantime, here's your Crookie Award. You deserve it.

