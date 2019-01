Yes, she should get kicked out of restaurants. There, we said it.

And those on the right suggesting that she is just doing her job are ignoring those who quit. Poor Sarah, it's now too late to find another one. Alternet via Raw Story reports she can't find employment elsewhere:

BREAKING: tiny violin factory reports continued shortage.

Can we boo her when she’s working the return counter at CVS?



“Sarah Sanders has ‘struggled’ to find a new job as the White House press office becomes ‘Night of the living dead’: report https://t.co/kpV9X1Q2nK” — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) December 30, 2018

It's the number one Crookie of the year, Sarah, and it's all yours: