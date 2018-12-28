2018 Crookie Awards: Meet The Press Fail Of The Year, Danielle Pletka

Right-wing panelist on Meet the Press on climate change: "I'm not a scientist ... We need to also recognize we had two of the coldest years, biggest drop in global temperatures that we have had since the 1980s, the biggest in the last 100 years. We don't talk about that." pic.twitter.com/OLPUZOpoKR — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) November 25, 2018

We at the Crookie Awards have a special place in our hearts for Meet the Press. Whether it's Chuck Todd's incessant both-siderism, the show's addiction to booking Republican lawmakers, or the need for panels that include people like Danielle Pletka of the American Enterprise Institute just because...

...Meet the Press makes at least one Crookie Award easy to give.

The good news about this Meet the Press moment is the number of media mavens who peeked out from their cubicles to note the "I'm not a scientist" moment. Even AdWeek noticed the blow-back not just to Pletka for toeing the coal industry line, but also to Meet the Press for booking her to talk about climate change.

While the overwhelming majority of Americans understand that climate change is a real and significant problem which will cost American resources, jobs, and lives, now and in the decades to come, some talking heads seem to feel otherwise. The shows that have booked climate change skeptics have been getting criticized for doing so. It came to a head on Sunday.

Howard Dean asked the right question. We know why Danielle Pletka, paid hack, makes pooh pooh noises about Climate Change being "a religion" instead of science. The question that matters is, why does Meet the Press save a seat for her?

WTH? This is completely untrue. What is the matter with these shows? https://t.co/zxb4lTgjm1 — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) November 25, 2018

The Crookie Award should sit in the offices of the Meet the Press bookers, the end