US Police Union Blasts Trump For J6 Pardons: 'Sends Dangerous Message'

One of the most prominent Trump-supporting groups, the police union, has now blasted Donald Trump for issuing this blanket pardon of 1500 people convicted of the seditious attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The largest police union in the US, which endorsed Donald Trump during his campaign, said Trump’s decision to pardon more than 1,500 people convicted over the January 6 insurrection “sends a dangerous message”, in a statement on Tuesday. The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), which endorsed Trump in September 2024, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) warned that the blanket clemency offered to rioters – including those convicted of violent offenses, and several leaders of the attack on the Capitol – threatened Americans’ safety. “The IACP and FOP are deeply discouraged by the recent pardons and commutations granted by both the Biden and Trump administrations to individuals convicted of killing or assaulting law enforcement officers. The IACP and FOP firmly believe that those convicted of such crimes should serve their full sentences,” the IACP and FOP statement said.

Law enforcement is mostly right-wing, so it's common for those unions to endorse the Republican candidate. But they should have told Trump in no uncertain terms that he cannot pardon people who committed violence.

I look at this condemnation as a weak sauce.

What did these unions expect from Trump? He didn't hide that he would pardon the insurrectionists on January 6.

Hopefully, it sours some people who voted for Trump, but as we've seen, every group that endorsed Trump threw away its ethics and morals and LOGIC to support this orange-dyed-faced liar and convicted felon.