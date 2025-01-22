And so The Gilded Rage begins.

And the thing to take away from all the executive orders and unforgivable pardons is that convicted felon and career criminal The Orange ? meant what he said. He never kids around, he has no sense of humor. Hair Füror’s most consistent campaign promise was to govern as a dictator on his first day of office and he showed everyone that he intends to keep that promise.

If anyone was surprised by what happened yesterday, they need to check their credulity by the door. We understand Mike Pence works the coat check.

Space Karen —at least— understood his assignment:

HE DID IT TWICE ??? pic.twitter.com/xIK1UFiR0g — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) January 20, 2025

And the gas lighting begins, too. You see, the experts say, that was not a Nazi salute, even though you just saw it twice.

The executive orders are already being panned by experts:

CATO Institute Director of Immigration Studies says Trump’s “monstrous” birthright citizenship EO includes a clause that seeks to deny the legitimacy of Kamala’s citizenship, and is about “a population purge” 👇🏽

The EO being discussed would end birthright citizenship, which would have him by decree annul the 14th Amendment, which gave citizenship to freed slaves. (The bit about Kamala Harris is that it would deny citizenship to children born here of parents who are on temporary status.)

I’m sure the lawyers in the room can expound upon all the nuances of it, but basically the 4th Reich wants a legal way to make America White Again. I have a hard time believing that this will survive a challenge —Alito and Thomas notwithstanding— but as one court-watcher put it,

Lots of reporting suggested that, this time around, Trump and his lawyers would avoid the sloppy legal work that plagued his first administration so they’d fare better in the courts. I see no evidence of that in this round of executive orders. This is poor, slipshod work obviously assisted by AI. Typos and formatting errors get repeated across EOs, revealing extensive use of copy-paste. The rhetoric sounds like a ChatGPT imitation of the 5th Circuit’s laziest rulings. And the legal arguments are frequently fringe in the extreme, in a way that will likely piss off Roberts and Barrett.

The name of the anti-trans XO is over-the-top: Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government. According to the administration, trans people do not exist, and federal agencies should not take any actions that acknowledge the existence of trans people.

And that’s that. They want to enshrine into law the gilded age code, Not Our Kind, Dear, into the Gilded Rage.

