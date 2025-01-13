Which Billionaire Oligarch's Space Company Do We Root For?

Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin, or Elmo Musk's Space X? Remember when it was still NASA doing these things?
By Susie MadrakJanuary 13, 2025

UPDATE: Scrubbed due to last-minute problems.

Jeff Bezos founded Blue Origin, and the rocket company is poised for its most defining moment to date: sending a vehicle to orbit for the first time. Via CNN:

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket is set to make its inaugural launch attempt as soon as 1 a.m. ET Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. A live stream of the mission is slated to kick off about an hour before liftoff on the social media platform X, Blue Origin’s YouTube channel, and its website, the company said via email.

The new target launch time was announced after Blue Origin chose to wave off plans to get New Glenn off the ground in the early hours of Sunday morning. The company said weather conditions at sea, where the company hopes to recover part of the rocket after launch, prompted the 24-hour delay.

The roughly 320-foot (98-meter) New Glenn is not only the first Blue Origin rocket designed to be capable of hauling satellites to space, it’s also among the most powerful in the world. Categorized as a heavy-lift launch vehicle, it packs more than twice the power that SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket gives off during takeoff.

The uncrewed New Glenn mission will carry Blue Origin-made demonstration technology, called the Blue Ring Pathfinder, to orbit.

If successful, New Glenn’s launch debut could position Blue Origin to better compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX — which has long dominated the commercial launch sector.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon