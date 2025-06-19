Another SpaceX Explosion, Another 'Learning Opportunity'?

Elon is a long way away from going to Mars.
By Susie MadrakJune 19, 2025

SpaceX’s huge Starship rocket exploded during a routine test, sending a fireball into the night sky and marking the latest setback - EXCUSE ME, LEARNING OPPORTUNITY for Elon Musk. Via the Wall St. Journal:

The spaceship, which the billionaire hopes will one day send humans to Mars, “suffered a catastrophic failure and exploded” shortly after 11 p.m. local time Wednesday in Texas, according to local authorities in Cameron County. No injuries were reported.

SpaceX said the vehicle had “experienced a major anomaly” as it was preparing for its 10th flight test and asked the public not to approach the site as it worked with local officials to secure the area.

“Just a scratch,” Musk posted on X, without adding additional context.

[...] Starship, which is still in an experimental phase, has suffered several setbacks. The explosion late Wednesday occurred during a static fire test and follows three failed test flights this year.

Good morning farmers, Big Jim McBob & Billy Sol Hurok have some Starship analysis.

Momus Jones (@boyq.bsky.social) 2025-05-28T02:16:14.817Z

https://bsky.app/profile/ynot1989.bsky.social/post/3lrtg2dx6rc2h

SpaceX Starship explodes again, this time on the ground

The Verge (@theverge.com) 2025-06-19T06:10:07.270Z

