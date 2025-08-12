Charlie Kirk Goes Full Fascist In Support Of Trump's DC Power Grab

'Roll in the tanks!' said the man who claims to be some kind of weird Christian
By David EdwardsAugust 12, 2025

MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk encouraged President Donald Trump to deploy tanks and Marines onto the streets of Washington, D.C.

After Trump announced that he was federalizing the D.C. police force and activating National Guard troops to address crime, Kirk applauded the move on his Monday podcast.

"President Donald Trump has always been a person very aware of symbolism," Kirk explained. "It's why he wants to build a big ballroom on White House grounds. A great nation should have a great presidential ballroom."

"So why is our capital a joke, a mess, a disgrace?" he continued. "Even if crime is dropping, the lower rates are still a complete and total humiliation and disgrace."

"Roll in the tanks! Bring in the drones! Send in the Marines! We're federalizing Washington, D.C."

Historically, military incursions have been a feature of fascist governments.

