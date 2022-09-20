Fascist Bros: Charlie Kirk Gives Alex Jones A Standing Ovation

Creeps unite in an unseemly way
By John AmatoSeptember 20, 2022

Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA audience gave Sandy Hook denier and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones a standing ovation when he was introduced as a secret guest via video conference.

Be warned: this is gross. I only put up a short clip: Media Matters has a longer version.

During Saturday's Turning Point USA event, “Defeating The Great Reset,” Kirk introduced the man who relentlessly tortured the families of Sandy Hook after their children were massacred in their school. It was as if he had been crowned the new King of England.

Kirk said, "I was told by everybody — it's not President Trump — but it is going to make you guys, wait till you see this, alright? In fact, this man is more hated by the media than Donald Trump, and that says something. OK? Which is so, if you're going to talk about the great reset, then you have to have someone who's the most banned man in America. Alex Jones joins us."

With that, Kirk's creeps gave a rousing standing ovation for one of the worst people in America.

Jones said, "I’m extremely honored to literally be here with the leader of the pack Charlie Kirk and the great Turning Point USA."

As long as you 'own the libs,' you can be a hero to these anti-America fascists no matter how low, sick or depraved you act.

