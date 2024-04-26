Things Get Weird When Charlie Kirk's Guest Gets A Little Fascist-y

Republicans sure have changed, huh? As if Talking Point USA's Charlie Kirk wasn't bad enough, he somehow decided to bring Curtis Yarvin, an anti-democratic blogger, on as his guest. What could go wrong? Well, I'm glad you asked that. OK, you didn't really ask that. I did. Yarvin wants to give Trump unchecked power in November.

Trump's lawyer is currently arguing in the Supreme Court for presidential immunity, which is not even in the Constitution. Things are so weird right now that conservatives in the SCOTUS will likely be OK with writing new rules for Lumpy. So sure, let's give His Highness unchecked power, too.

"So, in order to remedy this sort of great imbalance or this usurpation of the legislative and judicial branches over the executive branch, which has become the democratic branch with a small d and thus has been rendered utterly toothless in the sense that the president himself has power over the government, the only remedy for this wrong is to put the president entirely in charge of the government," Yarvin said.



Note: What in the actual hell does he mean by a small d for democratic? This Lurch-looking weirdo is trying to make it a thing. It's not going to be a thing.

"And that essentially means that the executive branch, far from being checked and balanced in a way that does not work and has left the executive branch not checked and balanced, it's simply hogtied and held a hostage is to render the executive branch completely unilateral," he added.

Oh sure, let's do a fascist. No one will notice!