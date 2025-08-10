Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Sports performs, Who Listens To The Radio. A while ago we did a round-up of political podcasts, and everyone seemed to like it. In our era of political lawfare, I thought everyone might enjoy some pods that are about politics AND the law (and often about our corrupt and illegitimate Supreme Court). Put on your headphones, listening to these pods is way better than the Sunday Talkies!

Amicus is a weekly show with Dahlia Lithwick about the SCOTUS and the justices.

5-4 Pod "dissects and analyzes "the Supreme Court cases that have left our nation fatigued and struggling, like a podcaster with a sinus infection." Three attorneys and a lot of opinions! (A few times per month, some public others by subscription; it's about every other episode.)

Legal AF is a MeidasTouch network show. The hosts are practicing, courtroom attorneys and they often have appeared before the judges who are in the news. They have very informed takes. (Weekly but often whenever legal news breaks.)

99% Invisible is running a series —about once a month— on The Constitution, treating it like a book club. My fellow Civics geeks, this is catnip. There were several moments where I had to replay what I heard I was so surprised.

Bonus Track: Not about the law, per say, but The Bob Cesca Show always goes deep (and funny) on the news of the day. (Daily)

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).