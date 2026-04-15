Dr. Trumpenstein Reveals The Cure For Cancer

In what will never be described as a meeting of the minds, Dr. Oz joined Junior on Junior's podcast. If that doesn't sound mind-numbing enough, their subject du jour was Dr. Jebus Trumpenstein himself.

They start with Oz telling a story about how Trump always starts with a candy bar and then moves on to a diet soda. Oz then adds, "....your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass if you pour it on grass, so therefore it must kill cancer cells inside the body."

Oz then goes to tell the story of a time that they were on Air Force One and Trump had a can of Fanta on his desk. Oz then said that Trump again argued that it was good for him, "He's got a Fanta on the desk, and I say, are you kidding me? So he starts to, like, sheepishly grin, he goes, you know, this stuff's good for me. Kills cancer cells. And then he tells me, it's fresh-squeezed, so how bad could it be for you?"

To make matters even more stupefyingly stupid, Junior goes along with it because Trump knows a lot of 80-year-olds.

Now, before anyone goes out to stock up on their freshly squeezed cans of Fanta, remember, Trump is the same guy who thought that drinking bleach and using a flashlight suppository could cure COVID. To put it another way, remember that Trump is not a doctor; he only plays one in AI slop images and his dementia-addled brain.

Anyone else up for the 25th Amendment?