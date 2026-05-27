Talarico Hits Ken Paxton Upside His Corrupt Head

As Susie Madrak noted earlier, Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in Texas’s blockbuster GOP runoff. Paxton will now face Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in the general election, and the gloves are off.

Paxton and Republicans have bizarrely labeled Talarico as "Six-Gender Jimmy," "Tala-freak-o," "Tofu Talarico," or "Low-T Talarico," but none of that regurgitated Trump-like juvenile name-calling is sticking. What is sticking is Paxton's open corruption. Could Talarico have defeated Cornyn? Maybe not, but he's got a better shot at defeating Paxton, whom Talarico described as the "most corrupt politician in America," and he's not wrong.

Now, Talarico is smacking back.

"Something just happened in Texas," he said in a video posted on social media. "The most corrupt politician in America just became the Republican nominee for the United States Senate."

"Three years ago, Ken Paxton was impeached by his own party for using his public office to enrich himself and his donors at the expense of the people," he continued. "That kind of corruption is the rot at the core of this broken system."

"It's why we can't afford anything," he said. "It's why we can't get ahead, no matter how hard we work. For 50 years, mega donors and their puppet politicians like Ken Paxton have stolen from us with their bribes, their bailouts, and their billionaire tax breaks."

"Ken Paxton has gotten away with it," he said. "They've all gotten away with it.

But that ends this year, in this state, in this race. If we, the people, can come together to defeat the most corrupt politician in America, we can defeat this entire corrupt system. We can start unrigging this economy."

"We can start raising our pay, cutting our taxes, and lowering our costs," he added. "We can finally get ahead. It's time to come together. The people versus Ken Paxton."

He also noted what Republicans have said of Paxton.

James Talarico: Ken Paxton is morally unfit for office. He’ll lie to you with a straight face. He’s failed the character test. He’s the most corrupt Attorney General of our lifetime. Those aren’t my words. Those are the words of Ken Paxton’s fellow Republicans. — Team Talarico (@teamtalaricohq.bsky.social) 2026-05-27T03:21:44.748Z

Oh, look, it's Paxton's mugshot:

This is Ken Paxton's mugshot. He was indicted on 3 felony counts for investment fraud. He was reported to the FBI by his own staff for bribery. He was impeached by his own party for corruption. Now he’s the Republican nominee for US Senate in Texas. Together we will stop him. — Team Talarico (@teamtalaricohq.bsky.social) 2026-05-27T01:52:01.282Z

Come on, Texas, let's fucking go, and end the corruption.