What Is Happening With Mitch McConnell?

McConnell was apparently unconscious when he was rushed to the hospital on June 14th after suffering from cardiac arrest. His spokesperson is declining to give any updates on his current condition:

Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the Washington home of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell last month to attend to an unconscious person who appeared to be in cardiac arrest, according to EMS dispatch audio reviewed by ABC News. While the audio does not indicate who the person is, the incident occurred on the same day that McConnell was hospitalized on June 14. At 8:36 a.m., a dispatcher directed an "ALS response" ambulance to McConnell's residence for an "unconscious" person. "ALS" stands for Advanced Life Support. At 8:42 a.m., the EMS responder, identified as "Medic 3," responded to the dispatcher, saying "inform supervisor CPR in progress." At 8:43 a.m., the dispatcher said "EMS to respond, for cardiac arrest," and once again repeated McConnell's address. McConnell is not named directly in any of the audio.

The report says it's unclear whether he's still in the hospital or not, and several of his Republican colleagues in the Senate claim they've spoken with him, but I find that hard to believe. I guess they'll finally have to tell us the truth about what's going on when he passes away.

UPDATE: His staff finally responded to the Daily Beast and told them McConnell is still in the hospital:

McConnell’s office issued the first statement about his health since June 22 only after the Daily Beast asked a series of critical questions and published a story highlighting their refusal to even say where the senator was located. In the emailed statement on Thursday, McConnell’s team revealed that the senator is still in hospital almost three weeks after the June 14 emergency call. “Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital,” the statement reads. “The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”