Ken Paxton Crushes Cornyn To Become Senate GOP Nominee

Texas primary results, via the Texas Tribune. More results here:

Attorney General Ken Paxton crushed longtime incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in Texas’ blockbuster GOP runoff. Paxton will face Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in the general election.

Cornyn’s defeat marks the end of a four-decade career in Texas politics during which the Republican Party has been transformed.

State Sen. Mayes Middleton defeated U.S. Rep. Chip Roy for the Texas attorney general GOP nomination.

Christian Menefee defeated longtime Houston U.S. Rep. Al Green in the Democratic runoff for Texas’ 18th Congressional District in Houston. Green’s loss means the Texas delegation is losing one of its most senior members.

In another Houston seat, Alex Mealer won the GOP nomination, topping state Rep. Briscoe Cain.

State Rep. Vikki Goodwin won the Democratic runoff for lieutenant governor.

The moral character of Ken Paxton... — Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 2026-05-27T00:12:10.943Z