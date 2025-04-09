Slimy Ken Paxton To Challenge John Cornyn For The Senate

Paxton said it was “time for a change in Texas” as he announced his Senate bid and blasted Cornyn’s “lack of production” over his 22 years in the upper chamber.
By Susie MadrakApril 9, 2025

Texas AG Ken Paxton announced yesterday he will challenge Sen. John Cornyn in next year’s midterm elections, setting up a clash of the titans that is sure to reverberate across state and national politics. Via the Texas Tribune:

The contest, teased by Paxton for months, promises to be among the most heated and expensive Republican primaries in the country and in recent Texas history. It also marks the latest flashpoint in a power struggle between the Texas GOP’s hardline, socially conservative wing — which views Paxton as a standard-bearer — and the Cornyn-aligned, business-minded Republican old guard.

Appearing on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show, Paxton said it was “time for a change in Texas” as he announced his Senate bid and blasted Cornyn’s “lack of production” over his 22 years in the upper chamber.

“We have another great U.S. senator, Ted Cruz, and it's time we have another great senator that will actually stand up and fight for Republican values, fight for the values of the people of Texas, and also support Donald Trump in the areas that he's focused on in a very significant way,” Paxton said. “And that's what I plan on doing.”

Paxton is as crooked as a dog's hind leg, so this could be his year, amirite?

A district court judge has ruled in favor of four whistleblowers who said that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton retaliated against them for reporting bribery allegations, awarding his employees more than $6 million combined in damages.

The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 2025-04-06T12:00:08.910Z

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has officially announced that he is running for Senate. So here's everything you need to know about him—if you care about reality.

Let's start with the fact that he had to take literal ethics classes after he was indicted for securities fraud. (1/5)

Mother Jones (@motherjones.com) 2025-04-09T00:00:44.217Z

It looks like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is going to primary incumbent Senator John Cornyn. Website already up. #TXSen

www.kenpaxton.com

Michael Li (李之樸) (@mcpli.bsky.social) 2025-04-08T23:22:01.929Z

