Indicted For Securities Fraud? Get Your Wife To Legislate It Away!

Okay, here’s the background: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been an indicted felon for 5 years now. He was indicted in 2015 for securities fraud. He has not gone to trial because he keeps finding ways to avoid it. The reason for that is because he’s guilty as the dickens.

He’s filed all kinds of stalling briefs. One was to move the trial to the last remaining Republican stronghold in Texas – Fort Worth. Next, he got his friends on the Colin County Commissioners Court to quit paying the bills for the special prosecutor. So he’s flitted around for half a decade to keep himself from going to trial.

There’s a saying among the writ twits that if you get indicted, stay away from trial because if you wait long enough, all the witnesses will die or they will change the law.

There’s this. Paxton’s wife got herself elected to the Texas Senate. They’ve been in session for a full month and half now and she introduces a bill that would make what her husband did completely legal. I’m not kidding and with Republicans controlling both the Texas House and Senate, she’s liable to get it passed.

You would not believe this if you read it somewhere else, right?

It’s true. That’s happening in Texas.

