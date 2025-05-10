Sean Duffy Voted Against Upgrades To Air Traffic Control System

When Trump Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was in Congress he voted against any upgrades to the air traffic control system. Now he is screaming and demanding upgrades, upgrades he could have had years ago.

Since Trump took office, aided by his collaboration with co-president Elon Musk, they've been firing as many people within federal agencies as they could, legal or otherwise and because of their actions we've seen more air traffic disasters and near misses than we've had decades.

COLLINS: the other aspect is getting Congress to approve all of this. I mean, and this didn't seem to be as maybe at the top of minds for everyone. House Republicans, including Sean Duffy, when you were the Transportation Secretary, voted against upgrades to the air traffic control system. It was a party line vote. They all voted against it. One thing that has happened as we've watched all this play out is a bit of a blame game. And we've heard some people say it's President Biden's fault and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's. They were in office for four years. Obviously, President Trump and you were there before.

Sean Duffy has been trying to blame the Biden administration for all their problems including air traffic controllers but you look no further Republicans voting down all measures to improve any federal agency.

Guess what? Duffy has a plan to modernize now that Trump holds office again and he's in charge. .

Duffy and other Trump administration officials unveiled the ambitious modernization plan after several days of turmoil at Newark Liberty International Airport, one of the nation's busiest. "A lot of people have said: This problem is too complicated, too expensive, too hard," Duffy said at an event at Department of Transportation headquarters in Washington, D.C. "But we are blessed to have a president who actually loves to build and knows how to build."

Trump knows how to go bankrupt when he build things, that's for sure. If his father didn't have the banks wrapped around his finger, Trump's six bankruptcies would have ended his career.

The hypocrisy of these jackals is amazing.

