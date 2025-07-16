Dummy Duffy Clueless On Air Traffic Controller Exodus

Donald Trump's Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, said he didn't know how many air traffic controllers had left their jobs since January 2025.

Isn't air traffic control part of his job?!?

Since Trump took office, we've had a steep rise in airline disasters and near-disasters, and Sean Duffy has been out front screaming to the media that they need more air traffic controllers.

As the man leading the Transportation department it's his job to know facts and figures, especially when it comes to the FAA.

Congressman Hank Johnson from Georgia put Duffy on the spot.

JOHNSON: Can you tell this committee how many air traffic controllers have left the FAA since January 20th of 2025? DUFFY: I don't. JOHNSON: Please don't tell me you don't know. DUFFY: Oh, I don't know, I don't, I don't know that, but what I can tell you is that. JOHNSON: This is such an important job and such. DUFFY: Well, Congressman, I would say that we have new controllers that come in every month and controllers are eligible for retirement. JOHNSON: But are you trying to tell us that you don't know how many air traffic controllers are in the building and how many have left the building? How many are getting ready to come into the building? DUFFY: They're not in the building, they're in towers. Well, I'm just speaking figuratively. DUFFY: I know, so what I can tell you is what I've done to keep those controllers from retiring. When they're at the age of retirement and they, 56 is the age of retirement, but a lot of them can retire at 50, 51. JOHNSON: We're asking them to stay on and we're driving more controllers into the academy and out to be trained.

The only thing Duffy seemed to know about air traffic controllers was their retirement age since nobody wants to work for Trump and the job creates incredible stress for the individual controller.

That wasn't the question put forth. As usual, a Trump cabinet member is clueless about their actual job.

The only requirement for Trump cabinet members and officials appears to be that they make as many Fox News appearances as possible, blaming President Biden for all their problems.

The country continues to suffer under these creeps.