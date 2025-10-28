Sean Duffy Can't Keep Air Traffic Towers Staffed Adequately

Ever since President Pedo put Sean Crash Dummy Duffy in charge of the Dept. of Transportation, Duffy has been showing just how incompetent he is. His first official act was to fire hundreds of air traffic controllers because they happened to be Black and/or a woman and/or disabled and/or LBGTQ. Ever since then, Duffy has not been able to keep adequate staffing levels in air traffic control towers, leading to delays and airports completely shutting down temporarily. The latest was LAX, which closed for a while due to the staffing shortages.

And things are bound to get worse because Tuesday is the first day that the air traffic controllers are set to miss their first full paycheck due to the Republican government shutdown. Duffy's job now is apparently to attempt to deflect blame for the shut down and the fouled up air traffic system:

And again, what I love about President Trump, and again, I love that you showed him dancing, having a good time. President Trump cares about the American people. He's tried to minimize the impact of Democrat shutdown on the American people. But there are certain things you just can't stop. And I can't stop the frustration of air traffic controllers. I can't find money to pay them. And again, you mentioned SNAP and you mentioned Obamacare subsidies. These are real pains that Americans are going to feel because of Democrats. And President Trump has done all he can to minimize it, but there's nothing else he can do. And in the end, you got to look at the Democrats and go, start focusing on Americans, American citizens, and what's best for us.

I wonder if Duffy can even understand that Trump going on junkets to do his double jerk off dance and destroying part of our country's history for his Epstein Ballroom is showing us that he doesn't give a flying fuck about the American people. And seeing the Democrats sitting at the table to negotiate a deal while the Republicans are vacationing tells us which party is for the people.

I also wonder if Duffy can understand how he made things so much worse for everyone, including himself, by firing all those people in the first place.

H/T Aaron Rupar for the video.