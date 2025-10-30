How Stupid Is Sean Duffy?

Trump's transportation henchman Sean Duffy continues to attack the state of New York and the city of Manhattan, lying about the safety in public transportation in New York to enact vengeance against another blue state while his leadership has destabilized air traffic control.

Duffy discussed the growing issues concerning airport delays related to air traffic controllers, but quickly turned his ire on the MTA.

DUFFY: We'll see, I want to look at the proposals, I guess with MTA I have a little, some other concerns.. I do think if you're a Democrat, you're a liberal, you don't like cars and you want people to ride public transportation, I think that's wonderful, good for you.

But if you want us all to ride public transportation, make it safe, make it clean, make it beautiful, and then you don't have to argue about your cars or your subways, everyone wants to ride the subway because it's faster and it's safer and kids can get on it and families can ride without fear of life and limb and liberty.

And I don't know why New York can't do that.

It shouldn't be a big, I mean, I don't know why I have to convince the governor to actually get engaged and say we're going to make the subway safer and cleaner, I shouldn't have to.

I think there should be an uprising in the city that you all want to ride your subway as you pay for it and you should feel, you know, free from crime when you do it.

And again, this shouldn't be complicated, but it seems like in the city with, not by the people, but the leadership doesn't seem to get that.